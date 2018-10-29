Ethiopian Airlines to Fly Six Times a Week to Norway

Since marking its flights' debut to Oslo, the capital of Norway in March 2017, Ethiopia Airlines has recorded successful operations in its cross-continental network.

The air carrier has had a great stint in its expansion plans in the very north of Europe, creating new opportunities and experiences along the way. This direct flight to Oslo was significant as the Ethiopian became the first African airline ever to land in Norway.

According to a press release from the carrier, the most decorated African airline will increase its frequency to Oslo Airport to six times a week. The company made the initiative following the successful operations for a year now. The Ethiopian will use its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner to operate the route that has quickly become an investment opportunity for growth.

Following the adjustments made to serve the market, Jasper Spruit, Vice President Traffic Development at Avinor commented, "We have developed a very close partnership with Ethiopian Airlines, and have worked hard with them to make this route a success story. This is proof that our cooperation has worked well, and that Ethiopian has succeeded in developing a good portfolio of business, holiday and leisure passengers. The segment for passengers visiting friends and family has also been a hit on this route. This will provide us with a further 25,000 seats annually on our long-haul network."

Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, on his part remarked: "We are pleased to witness the success of our flight from Addis Ababa to Oslo, which has now increased to six flights per week. The Oslo route has proven to be a success within just one year of its launch. It will soon become daily and we plan to add new services to Oslo from Asmara in December 2018. Thru these flights, we are serving the growing travel need between Africa and Northern Europe. In addition to the passenger flights, we have started a fully dedicated freighter operation from Oslo to Guangzhou in China on 11 October 2018, facilitating the export of Norwegian seafood to the Asian market."