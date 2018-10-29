29 October 2018

Ilizwi263 (Hilversum)

Africa: "Prophet Magaya Must Stop!" - Zim Doctors

Tagged:

Related Topics

Blog

Following Prophet Magaya's recent claim to have found the cure for cancer and HIV, the Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) has issued a cautionary statement.

The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) takes great exception to the recent claims by Prophet W Magaya that he has found a cure for HIV and AIDS. ZADHR acknowledges the prophet's right to freedom of worship and his entitlements to his beliefs. However, it is the conviction of ZADHR that any claims to cure HIV must only be made in the presence of irrefutable scientific evidence that is obtained through proper and ethical research methodologies. Such unverified claims have the potential to increase the number of Anti Retroviral Therapy defaulters, increased risky behaviour practices and exposure to potentially harmful side effects of the herbs.

Magaya must stop

ZADHR calls upon: Prophet Magaya to publicly reverse his claims that he had a cure for HIV and AIDS as there is no empirical research that proves his claims.

The Minister of Health Dr Obidiah Moyo to publicly censure Prophet Magaya and also institute an investigation into the safety of the herbs he is claiming to have.

The National AIDS Council and all other HIV related civil society groups to warn the public in the potential disastrous effects of these unverified claims.

Provision of accurate health information is a key pillar of the constitutionally enshrined right to health and ZADHR is saddened by this incident.

Zimbabwe

Harare Bars Forced to Close Early

CURRENT price increases on goods and services in the country have forced most drinkers in Harare to alter their imbibing… Read more »

Read the original article on Ilizwi263.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ilizwi263. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.