Following Prophet Magaya's recent claim to have found the cure for cancer and HIV, the Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) has issued a cautionary statement.

The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) takes great exception to the recent claims by Prophet W Magaya that he has found a cure for HIV and AIDS. ZADHR acknowledges the prophet's right to freedom of worship and his entitlements to his beliefs. However, it is the conviction of ZADHR that any claims to cure HIV must only be made in the presence of irrefutable scientific evidence that is obtained through proper and ethical research methodologies. Such unverified claims have the potential to increase the number of Anti Retroviral Therapy defaulters, increased risky behaviour practices and exposure to potentially harmful side effects of the herbs.

Magaya must stop

ZADHR calls upon: Prophet Magaya to publicly reverse his claims that he had a cure for HIV and AIDS as there is no empirical research that proves his claims.

The Minister of Health Dr Obidiah Moyo to publicly censure Prophet Magaya and also institute an investigation into the safety of the herbs he is claiming to have.

The National AIDS Council and all other HIV related civil society groups to warn the public in the potential disastrous effects of these unverified claims.

Provision of accurate health information is a key pillar of the constitutionally enshrined right to health and ZADHR is saddened by this incident.