Ethiopia: Protest Leads to Five Deaths in Afar State

As we welcome Ethiopia's first female President Sahle Zewde we must also remember her historical predecessor. Empress… Read more »

At least five civilians are hurt by security forces in Semera city of the Afar regional state today. As of last week, there were multiple protests by the people of Afar in Semera demanding for good governance and denouncing corruption within the Afar regional state, Addis Standard reports.

Copyright © 2018 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.