29 October 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Obasanjo Mourns Tony Anenih

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described the death of former Minister of Works, Anthony Anenih, as the end of one of the most inspiring chapters of Nigeria's history.

Mr Obasanjo in a condolence letter to the family of the deceased, said Mr Anenih lived a well-fulfilled life and that God had been kind to him in very many ways.

"Chief Tony Anenih's life was an archetypal lesson in public service and leadership at its best," the former president said in the one page letter made available by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi. "He had to himself a life full of accomplishments and meritorious services to the local and national communities.

"He served the nation with devotion and diligence in his chosen profession. His service in the Nigeria Police Force was distinguished by high professional standard.

"He was an epitome of humility and quite dignity both in service and retirement, even though he rose to the rank of Commissioner of Police before retirement."

Mr Obasanjo, who appointed Mr Anenih as minister in his first cabinet in 1999, added, "in the course of a lifetime of remarkable contributions to the political sector of our nation, he (Anenih) became a national icon and authentic role model; one of the outstanding leaders of our generation.

"His political contribution to the Fourth Republic, notably as the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing under my able leadership as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was stabilising.

"Indeed, he was a patriot and a nationalist of no mean order, who belonged to that rare breed of Nigerians whose interests and associations cut across all sections - tribe, language, region, religion and social status," Mr Obasanjo stated.

"It is understandable that you and other members of the family would feel a sense of loss at the transition of a man who has, for many years, served as patriarch, mentor and pillar for the family and Uzenema-Arue community in Uromi, Edo State.

"As we continue to draw inspiration from Chief Tony Anenih's legacies and recommit to upholding, deepening and expanding those numerous positive contributions that he had made to Nigeria, I pray that God Almighty will grant us all the fortitude to bear this great loss, and may his gentle soul find eternal repose."

Nigeria

Electoral Amendment May Not Be Binding On 2019 Polls

There were indications yesterday that the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill passed by the National Assembly last week may… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.