Nigeria: Ahmed Musa, Iheanacho & Ndidi Mourn Death of Leicester City Owner

Super Eagles trio, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmed Musa have all expressed deep sorrow over the painful death of Leicester City owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Srivaddhanaprabha and four others lost their lives over the weekend in a helicopter crash.

While Nididi and Iheanacho are still playing their club football at Leicester City, Musa has since left the English club to join Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

But that notwithstanding, the Nigerian players in unity paid glowing tribute to Srivaddhanaprabha who transformed Leicester City from a struggling Championship side to a Premier League winning team.

‪You were far too kind and supportive. Thank you for all you did for the club, for always encouraging the team and coming all the way to watch me play at the world cup. Rest on sir #theboss💔😢‬

A post shared by W I L F R E D N D I D I (@ndidi25) on Oct 28, 2018 at 3:31pm PDT

Iheanacho simply said: "May the good Lord accept your soul, rest on boss."

For Ndidi who scored the last goal that the Leicester City Chairman would see on earth before his demise, he paid glowing tribute to the late club owner, recalling he was at the World Cup in Russia to especially watch him play for the Super Eagles.

"You were far too kind and supportive. Thank you for all you did for the club, for always encouraging the team and coming all the way to watch me play at the World Cup. Rest on sir," he tweeted.

Ahmed Musa, who featured for 'The Foxes' before his recent move to Saudi Arabia, added to the tributes.

Someone special,willNot be forgotten,wonderful memories will live on forever,Death can never take a good man away,in the hearts of people he inspired,the legacy remains and continuous throughout generations.He was a great man and father to many,may his soul RIP 😭💔🙏 @LCFC pic.twitter.com/lhaIXM6c4K - AhmedMusa718 (@Ahmedmusa718) October 28, 2018

"Someone special will Not be forgotten, wonderful memories will live on forever," he tweeted.

"Death can never take a good man away,in the hearts of people he inspired,the legacy remains and continuous throughout generations.He was a great man and father to many,may his soul RIP."

On Sunday, Leicestershire Police named the other four victims as Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, two members of Srivaddhanaprabha's staff, pilot Eric Swaffer and passenger Izabela Roza Lechowicz, although they said formal identification was yet to take place.

As a mark of respect, their EFL Cup match with Southampton, scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed.

Srivaddhanaprabha bought Leicester in August 2010 for £39million and was named chairman in February 2011.

He oversaw the Foxes' remarkable Premier League triumph in 2015-16 when Claudio Ranieri's 5000-1 outsiders stunned the footballing world.