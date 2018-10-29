29 October 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ahmed Musa, Iheanacho & Ndidi Mourn Death of Leicester City Owner

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tunde Eludini

Super Eagles trio, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmed Musa have all expressed deep sorrow over the painful death of Leicester City owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Srivaddhanaprabha and four others lost their lives over the weekend in a helicopter crash.

While Nididi and Iheanacho are still playing their club football at Leicester City, Musa has since left the English club to join Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

But that notwithstanding, the Nigerian players in unity paid glowing tribute to Srivaddhanaprabha who transformed Leicester City from a struggling Championship side to a Premier League winning team.

‪You were far too kind and supportive. Thank you for all you did for the club, for always encouraging the team and coming all the way to watch me play at the world cup. Rest on sir #theboss💔😢‬

A post shared by W I L F R E D N D I D I (@ndidi25) on Oct 28, 2018 at 3:31pm PDT

Iheanacho simply said: "May the good Lord accept your soul, rest on boss."

For Ndidi who scored the last goal that the Leicester City Chairman would see on earth before his demise, he paid glowing tribute to the late club owner, recalling he was at the World Cup in Russia to especially watch him play for the Super Eagles.

‪You were far too kind and supportive. Thank you for all you did for the club, for always encouraging the team and coming all the way to watch me play at the world cup. Rest on sir #theboss💔😢‬

A post shared by W I L F R E D N D I D I (@ndidi25) on Oct 28, 2018 at 3:31pm PDT

"You were far too kind and supportive. Thank you for all you did for the club, for always encouraging the team and coming all the way to watch me play at the World Cup. Rest on sir," he tweeted.

Ahmed Musa, who featured for 'The Foxes' before his recent move to Saudi Arabia, added to the tributes.

Someone special,willNot be forgotten,wonderful memories will live on forever,Death can never take a good man away,in the hearts of people he inspired,the legacy remains and continuous throughout generations.He was a great man and father to many,may his soul RIP 😭💔🙏 @LCFC pic.twitter.com/lhaIXM6c4K - AhmedMusa718 (@Ahmedmusa718) October 28, 2018

"Someone special will Not be forgotten, wonderful memories will live on forever," he tweeted.

"Death can never take a good man away,in the hearts of people he inspired,the legacy remains and continuous throughout generations.He was a great man and father to many,may his soul RIP."

On Sunday, Leicestershire Police named the other four victims as Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, two members of Srivaddhanaprabha's staff, pilot Eric Swaffer and passenger Izabela Roza Lechowicz, although they said formal identification was yet to take place.

As a mark of respect, their EFL Cup match with Southampton, scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed.

Srivaddhanaprabha bought Leicester in August 2010 for £39million and was named chairman in February 2011.

He oversaw the Foxes' remarkable Premier League triumph in 2015-16 when Claudio Ranieri's 5000-1 outsiders stunned the footballing world.

Nigeria

Electoral Amendment May Not Be Binding On 2019 Polls

There were indications yesterday that the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill passed by the National Assembly last week may… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.