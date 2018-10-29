press release

The prestigious Best Youth Minister Award 2018 will be conferred, on 30 November 2018, to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Stephan Toussaint.

Minister Toussaint has in fact been designated as the grand Winner by the International Youth Committee, a non-profit international youth organisation accredited to the United Nations and based in New Delhi, India. The Award celebrates greatness of spirit and transformative leadership across the globe.

The 2018 Award ceremony will be held in The Iconic BMICH, Colombo, Sri Lanka, during the closing ceremony of the second edition of the South Asian Youth Summit scheduled from 28 to 30 November, 2018.

The event will be attended by the President and the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka as well as high-level officials from the United Nations and Ministers of Youth from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Afghanistan, Maldives, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, China, Japan and South Korea. Dignitaries from various international organisations and international media outlets, Nobel Laureates and youth from over 80 countries will be present.

More about the Best Youth Minister Award

The Award is presented on the basis of several factors such as: level of innovation with regards to finding solutions to issues related to the youth; quality of achievement in implementing national youth policy; transparency; sustainability; and, capacity-building of future generations to meet their own needs.

The Award, in the past one-decade journey of the International Youth Committee, has been bestowed on outstanding Youth Ministers of the World whose selfless service has offered their societies and the world successful solutions to some of the most intractable problems of human development.

The Award carries a gold medal, a trophy, a shawl and a citation. In 2017, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Bangladesh, Dr Biren Sikder, won the Best Youth Minister Award.

International Youth Committee

The International Youth Committee is engaged in working to provide a policy framework and practical guidelines for national action and international support to improve the situation of young people in the world.