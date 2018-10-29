Nigeria: Shot Ekiti Lawmaker, Adedeji, Is Dead

A member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon Michael Adedeji, who was shot last Friday in Ado Ekiti, has died.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Adeniran Alagbada, confirmed to newsmen that Adedeji died in the early hours of Monday.

Adedeji, 40, who represented Ekiti Southwest constituency II, was shot in the head in Ado Ekiti by unknown gunmen, who waylaid him while driving in the early hours of last Friday.

He died Monday at the Federal Teaching Hospital in Ido Ekiti (FETHI), where he was receiving treatment.

He was first admitted at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital before being referred to FETHI.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker was one of those lawmakers that fell out with the former Governor Ayodele Fayose before he exited office.

The lawmaker hails from Ogotun Ekiti in Ekiti Southwest Local Government of the state.