29 October 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Bobi Wine Takes His Kyarenga Concert to Busaabala

By Michael Kakumirizi

After being frustrated by police, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) and management of Mandela National Stadium- Namboole, Ugandan pop star Robert Kyagulanyi has announced that he will hold his Kyarenga concert at One Love beach in Busaabala.

The new venue and date which is November 10, 2018 were revealed as the legislator briefed the media in Kamwokya.

Flanked by other musicians like Nubian Lee, King Saha, Jennifer full figure and Zex, the Kyadondo East MP on Monday told journalists that his fans are free to party untill dawn and those willing to spend a night at Busaabala are free to do so.

He also revealed that he already informed police about his show and expects them to provide security as revellers will pay Shs10, 000 each.

"At the Kyarenga concert, everyone is a VIP," he said.

This follows numerous attempts to have the concert staged at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole all in vain.

Police called off the concert early this month arguing that the organizers had not been cleared by the Namboole management while the second attempt received a red flag from FUFA, the football governing body in the country citing delicacy of the pitch ahead of the AFCON qualifier game against Cape Verde slated for November 17, 2018.

The other attempt was again blocked by the Namboole management arguing that the said venue was already booked for a wedding reception though unconfirmed reports later indicated that the said wedding never existed.

