South Africa: Struggling Kings Secure New Scrumhalf, Prop for Pro 14

The Kings have welcomed the arrival of scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer and prop Nicolaas "NJ" Ooshuizen on Monday to bolster the squad in the build-up to the side's crucial PRO 14 Round 8 match against defending champions, Leinster.

The match will take place at the Nelson Mandela University's Madibaz Stadium on Sunday. Kick-off is at 14:45 .

Following the Port Elizabeth-based side's spirited performance in Friday's 34-41 defeat to last season's finalists, Scarlets, the arrival of the duo is set to add value to a team that is showing immense signs of growth.

"We are happy to have Stefan Ungerer and NJ Oosthuizen joining the team this week," coach, Deon Davids said.

"Given the length of the PRO14 season and how tough the competition is, it is important that we have depth in our squad. We are always looking at boosting critical positions, and the addition of these two players will help us in terms of squad depth and strengthening certain positions."

The 24-year-old Ungerer is no stranger to the Kings structures. He rejoins the team from Currie Cup side, the Pumas, after having previously been a key figure in the Kings side that played in their final Super Rugby season in 2017.

The scrumhalf was one of the standout players in this year's Currie Cup campaign, securing a few man-of-the-match performances for the Pumas. He has signed with the Kings until the end of the 2019/20 season.

"I'm happy to be back at the Kings. I'm looking forward to once again make a contribution to the side, now in a different competition. I'm excited to be part of an international competition like the PRO14," Ungerer said.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to have been part of the Pumas setup in the past year. I have grown as a player and have learnt a lot of valuable lessons in my time there which have helped me grow as a player."

Oosthuizen will be an added boost for the Kings front row with his versatility which sees him able to play at both loosehead and tighthead prop. He previously played for the Nelson Mandela University Madibaz in the Varsity Cup in 2016, and was part of the South Africa under-20 team that same year where he made three appearances for the side.

The 21-year-old George-born player will be in Port Elizabeth on a short-term loan agreement from Currie Cup side, the Griquas. The former Marlow Landbou scholar will offer his services for the Kings until the end of February.

