Kenya: Sonko Fined Sh500,000 for Skipping Senate Summons

Nairobi — A Senate watchdog committee has slapped Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko with a Sh500, 000 fine for failing to honour its summons.

Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee Chairman Moses Kajwang cautioned Sonko that he risks arrest if he continues to take the Committee business casually.

He was required to appear before the committee on Monday.

Kajwang directed Sonko to settle the fine imposed on him by making the payment to the Clerk of the Senate within 7 days.

He further directed that fresh summons be issued to compel Sonko to appear before House team on December 3.

The committee noted that Sonko did not issue the House team with a satisfactory reason as to why he was unable to honour the summons issued on Tuesday October 23, after he snubbed the Senators' invitations in July and August to respond to questions raised by Auditor General on expenditure during the 2014/2015 Financial Year.

Section 19 of the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Act, 2017, provides provisions under which a House of Parliament or any of its Committee may impose a fine upon the witness who once summoned does not appear, or appears but fails to satisfy the relevant House of Parliament or committee.

Speaking while issuing the ruling, Kajwang also cautioned Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru against skipping her invitation on slated for Wednesday.