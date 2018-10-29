29 October 2018

Africa: Investigative Journalists Meet in South Africa

By Arnaldo Vieira

The African Investigative Journalism Conference (AIJC) 2018 opened Monday at the Witwatersrand (Wits ) University in Johannesburg, South Africa.

AIJC is an annual event organised by the Journalism Programme of the Wits University. This year's meeting runs till Wednesday.

AIJC 2018 brings together 250 delegates from 35 countries around the globe.

Some 70 speakers are featuring in the more than 60 sessions involving training, sharing of stories and networking.

Security threats

The AIJC conference gives African and international investigative journalists an opportunity to learn new skills, hear about top investigative stories and share experiences.

Every year since 2005, the investigative journalism community gathers at the South African university in Johannesburg,

This year's topics include financial investigations into public and private sectors; the growing relationship between civil society and investigative journalists; how to deal with physical and online security threats; the surge in cross-border investigations; the latest in data journalism and multimedia storytelling; and keynote addresses from top international prize-winning journalists.

