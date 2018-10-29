Kenya: Impressive Snow Recovers to Take Safari Tour Lead

Muthaiga professional Greg Snow finally landed at the top of the leaderboard after a brilliant six under par 66 in Monday's second round of the Safari Tour third leg at the par 72 Limuru Country Club.

Snow who won the second leg at Vet Lab, birdied the ninth at the opening nine, then eagled the par five-15th, and a two at the par four-17th in addition to a closing birdie at the 18th for a two rounds total of 11 under par 133 which gives him a six-shot lead from Windsor's David Opati who fired level par 72 for a two rounds total of five under par 139.

In third place on three under par 141 was Golf Park's Tony Omulli who like Opati, carded level par 72 for the day to move to third place, just a shot better than amateur Michael Karanga of Kiambu on two under par 142 after a two over par 74 in the second round. He had posted four under par 68 during the opening round same as another leading amateur Edwin Mudanyi who however dropped to tie sixth with Muthaiga's Frank Matilo on level par total of 144 after a 76.

But what a day it was for day one leader Nelson Simwa of Vet Lab who could not take the leadership pressure as he posted seven over par 79 to drop from seven under par in day to level par 144 in joint sixth, and a shot adrift from long-hitting Dismas Indiza who shot level par 72 for 143. A total of 38 pros and seven amateurs are participating in the event where at stake is Sh1 million with the winner taking home Sh150,000.

The third leg event started with Pro-Am event at the same venue at the weekend where Coast based Njuguna Ngugi and his team of amateurs Jeff Macharia, Edwin Guda, and Anthony Mwaura posted a total of 83 points with the pro posting 39 points, to win the first prize by the narrow margin of one point from the Ugandan pro Abbey Bagalana of amateurs Brad McAlister, David Waiganjo, and T. Kamau.

Another Ugandan Pro, Philip Kasozi, and Limuru trio of Laureen Gibson, Mark Misumi and Wambui Gitonga finished third on 81 points. In the subsidiary, Limuru's Robert Barua carded 38 points to beating men winner James Mbui on countback.

In the ladies section, Laureen Gibson won with 36 points ahead of Grace Kimeria on 31 points.

At Ruiru Sports Club, a high handicapper (27) golfer Gideon Gathara combined 21 and 23 for 44 points to win the Okolea International golf tournament, beat men winner and club captain Peter Mwaura by one point. Mwaura carded 21 and 22, to beat Sammy Wambugu by a point as Willy Kagicha on 41 points was third. In the ladies section Winnie Mwangi won with 37 points, one better than Catherine Wambui while Jane Kanari was third on 34 points. The sponsor winner was Mary Muthoni on 33 and Maina Nduati emerged the best guest with 38 points. The nines went to Brigadier Ahmed Mohammed and Alexander Wainaina on 22 points each.

The leader board;

133 Greg Snow 67, 66

139 David Opati 67, 72

141 Tony Omuli 69, 72

142 Michael Karanga(A) 68, 74

143 Dismas Indiza 71, 72

144 Frank Matilo 72, 72

144 Edwin Mudanyi(A) 68, 76

144 Nelson Simwa 65, 79

145 Riz Charania 77, 68

146 Taimur Malik(J) 73, 73

146 David Wakhu71, 75.