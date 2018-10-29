Africa: President Akufo-Addo in Berlin for G-20 Compact With Africa

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is in Berlin, Germany to participate in the conference on the G-20 Compact with Africa.

On his way, he made a stopover in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, to confer with his Ivorian counterpart, President Alassane Ouattara, on bilateral and regional issues.

The Compact with Africa (CwA) was initiated in 2017, under the German (G20) Presidency, to promote private investment in Africa, including infrastructure.

The 2018 Conference will bring together reform-minded African countries, international organizations and bilateral partners from G20 and beyond to co-ordinate country-specific reform agendas, support respective policy measures and advertise investment opportunities to private investors.

Already, Ghana, under the Compact, has signed a 100 million Euros bilateral Investment and Reform Partnership agreement with Germany to promote private investment in renewable energy and vocational training.

Whilst in Germany and on the sidelines of the conference, President Akufo-Addo will hold bilateral talks with German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, and hold meetings with CEOs of German global enterprises, Volkswagen and Siemens, about their proposed investments in Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo will, on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, deliver the keynote speech at the 18th International Economic Forum on Africa of the powerful Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), taking place in Paris, France. The Forum will scrutinize the key topics of growth, employment, migration and development in the wake of Africa's historic decision for closer integration.

He was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ms. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Minister for Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta and officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Wednesday, October 31. In his absence the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)