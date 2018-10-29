29 October 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Govt Equips Police With Over 200 Vehicles

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has handed more than 200 saloon cars to the Ghana Police Service to augment and improve its operational capability and provide security for all Ghanaians.

This is in fulfilment of a pledge the President made early this year to provide the Police with the needed equipment and logistics to enable it to discharge its duty effectively.

At a short ceremony at the Police Headquarters in Accra, President Akufo-Addo reaffirmed his administration's commitment to building a spotless Police Force committed to ensuring the safety and security of Ghanaians and maintaining the territorial integrity of the country.

He said, Government would spare no effort to strengthen and fashion the Service into an honest, disciplined, efficient, robust and proactive Service.

"Government will continue to mobilize whatever assistance it can to enable the Police to give the people the kind of service they deserved".

President Akufo-Addo said, the most important thing for the nation was the assurance of the safety of her people and the security of the nation.

"It is when these are guaranteed that citizens can go about their lives in security and try to improve upon the quality of their circumstances.

"It is therefore vital for the Executive to offer its full support to the Police to allow the maintenance of law and order," he stated.

President Akufo-Addo said that, government had also committed resources to procure kits, gear and quantities of other essential equipment, including more vehicles for the Police.

The President urged personnel of the Service to properly maintain the vehicles and "use them to serve and protect the Ghanaian people".

He asked Ghanaians to support the work of the police, saying, "When the citizenry and Police work together, we can be assured of our safety and security, and channel our energies into building a progressive and prosperous nation".

Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, Deputy Inspector-General was confident the vehicles would improve tremendously the operational capability and effectiveness of the service.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah & Chantal Aidoo)

