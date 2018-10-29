29 October 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Tain Dce Cuts Sod for Work On Classroom Block

Ms. Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh, Tain District Chief Executive has cut for the construction of two six-unit classroom blocks for Soronoase/Kwaedenden and Nkrankrom communities in the District.

Each will be equipped with a library, stores, office, solar lighting system, borehole and 10-seater micro flush toilet facility.

Funded by the Rotary Club International, it is to be implemented by the Sunyani Central and East Rotary Clubs respectively.

The DCE appealed to non-governmental organisations and philanthropist to assist the government in putting up such facilities to enhance the development of the district.

She said that though government is determined to develop the country, it would need their support since it cannot do everything alone.

The DCE thanked the Rotary Club International for the project and their numerous support to the district assuring that the Assembly is committed to partner any individual or groups who will support in developing the district.

Source: ISD (Isaac Yeboah)

