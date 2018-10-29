29 October 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Icag Holds 31st Graduation & Admission

The 31st Graduation and Admission of inductees into membership of the Chartered Institute of Accountants (Ghana) (ICAG) has taken place in Accra.

The event, the second in the year 2018, formalized the admission of new members into the fold of the Institute's current membership and provided the platform to award certificates to the new members who have qualified, having passed all three levels of the Chartered Accountants (CA) professional examinations.

In all, 250 qualified Chartered Accountants (CAs), 69 Chartered Diplomates and 14 graduands of the Accounting Technician Scheme of West Africa (ATSWA) received certificates for successfully completing their respective professional and technical programmes, while 273 inductees were admitted into the membership of ICAG.

Emmanuel Ofosu emerged the overall best candidate for Level three in the May 2018 professional examinations while Bright Rexford Ahiakpor and Peter Sappor emerged the overall best candidates in Levels one and two, respectively.

The overall best candidate awards for Levels one, two and three were sponsored by Hon. Albert Kan Dapaah, Joseph N.A. Hyde-- all past Presidents of ICAG, respectively-- and Unilever Ghana Limited.

In the ATSWA March 2018 examinations, Abigail Morgan Adjabeng and Emmanuel Ampong received awards for emerging winners of the Parts one and three examinations, respectively, while no winner emerged in Part two .

Special awards were also given in Financial Accounting, Business Management and Information systems, Business and Corporate Law, Quantitative Tools in Business, Financial Reporting, Management Accounting, Audit and Assurance, Financial Management, Public Sector Accounting and Finance, and Corporate Strategy, Ethics & Governance.

Other special awards were Corporate Reporting, Advanced Audit & Assurance, Advanced Financial Management and Taxation & Fiscal Policy.

The Best Female Candidate and a candidate who passed all papers at a First Attempt also received special awards.

In a key note address, Professor Kwame Adom-Frimpong, President, ICAG, urged the newly-qualified Chartered Accountants to build a good foundation for their accountancy career through patience, hard work, meticulousness and experience.

Prof. Adom-Frimpong made it clear that there were no short cuts to success and that the average success period for breakthrough as an excellent and high-earning accountant was about 10 years.

He said success did not happen by chance and that it took hard work to be successful. "There is no elevator or lift to success. You have to take the staircase," he emphasized.

He underscored the importance of moral principles in the work of the professional accountant, adding that integrity was the hallmark of ethical leadership.

Prof. Adom-Frimpong said professional accountants should offer effective and high-quality service to win and maintain the trust and confidence of their clients and employers.

He stressed the need for professional competence and the need to keep pace with accountancy changes and innovations through Continuous Professional Development (CPD), adding that attitude development was equally important as technical skill development.

