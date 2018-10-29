South Africa: Strong Cheetahs Line-Up Named to Face Swd Eagles

Coach Franco Smith has announced the strongest possible team to defend the Free State Cheetahs' Currie Cup status in the Currie Cup promotion-relegation match against the SWD Eagles on Tuesday, October 30.

The Free Staters finished the Currie Cup Premier Division as the last-placed team this season, while the SWD Eagles - who were crowned the Currie Cup First Division Champions - qualified for the match by virtue of topping the log after the pool stages.

Jaco Peyper, who officiated his fourth Currie Cup final this past weekend, which the Sharks won 17-12 against Western Province in Cape Town, will take charge of the match.

He will be assisted by AJ Jacobs and Ben Crouse, while JJ Wagner will be the television match official.

The match, which kicks off at 18:00, will be broadcast live on SuperSport 1.

The last time the teams met at this level was in the Currie Cup Qualifiers in George in 2016 - an encounter the Free State Cheetahs won 24-16.

Teams

Free State Cheetahs

15 Malcolm Jaer, 14 Ali Mgijima, 13 William Small-Smith, 12 Nico Lee, 11 Rabz Maxwane, 10 Louis Fouche, 9 Tian Meyer (captain), 8 Junior Pokomela, 7 Abongile Nonkontwana, 6 Niell Jordaan, 5 Dennis Visser, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Aranos Coetzee, 2 Reinach Venter, 1 Charles Marais

Substitutes: 16 Joseph Dweba, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Stephan Malan, 19 Aidon Davis, 20 Daniel Maartens, 21 Rudgy Paige, 22 Tian Schoeman.

SWD Eagles

TBA

Source: <b>Sport24</b>