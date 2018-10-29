29 October 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Strong Cheetahs Line-Up Named to Face Swd Eagles

Tagged:

Related Topics

Coach Franco Smith has announced the strongest possible team to defend the Free State Cheetahs' Currie Cup status in the Currie Cup promotion-relegation match against the SWD Eagles on Tuesday, October 30.

The Free Staters finished the Currie Cup Premier Division as the last-placed team this season, while the SWD Eagles - who were crowned the Currie Cup First Division Champions - qualified for the match by virtue of topping the log after the pool stages.

Jaco Peyper, who officiated his fourth Currie Cup final this past weekend, which the Sharks won 17-12 against Western Province in Cape Town, will take charge of the match.

He will be assisted by AJ Jacobs and Ben Crouse, while JJ Wagner will be the television match official.

The match, which kicks off at 18:00, will be broadcast live on SuperSport 1.

The last time the teams met at this level was in the Currie Cup Qualifiers in George in 2016 - an encounter the Free State Cheetahs won 24-16.

Teams

Free State Cheetahs

15 Malcolm Jaer, 14 Ali Mgijima, 13 William Small-Smith, 12 Nico Lee, 11 Rabz Maxwane, 10 Louis Fouche, 9 Tian Meyer (captain), 8 Junior Pokomela, 7 Abongile Nonkontwana, 6 Niell Jordaan, 5 Dennis Visser, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Aranos Coetzee, 2 Reinach Venter, 1 Charles Marais

Substitutes: 16 Joseph Dweba, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Stephan Malan, 19 Aidon Davis, 20 Daniel Maartens, 21 Rudgy Paige, 22 Tian Schoeman.

SWD Eagles

TBA

Source: <b>Sport24</b>

South Africa

Why You Shouldn't Make Sex Tapes, and Why It's a Crime to Share Them

Lawyer and social media expert Emma Sadleir has warned that anyone who redistributes someone's personal sexual videos… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.