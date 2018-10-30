Kenya: Music Skills Expose Man Posing As Candidate At Girls' School

Police in Kakamega have arrested a man for allegedly posing as a candidate during music practicals at Mukuyu Girls' Secondary School in Kakamega County.

He wore the girls' uniform and attracted the attention of other students as he played instruments with dexterity, unlike the rest of them.

Criminal Intelligence Officer, Mr John Onyango, said the man is a form three student of Eden Valley Secondary School Uasin Gishu County.

Mr Onyango said the man was locked up at Lumakanda Police Station and will be taken to a court in Eldoret town.

The school's principal, Christina Kitiabi, and the music teacher were also arrested.