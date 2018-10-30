Uganda: Another Suspect Arrested Over Bobi Wine, 15 Others Hit List

Photo: Daily Monitor

Ugandan pop star Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine.

Kampala — Police have arrested a second suspect in connection to the 16 prominent persons hit list released last week.

Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, said on Monday that police arrested the second suspect on Monday morning following intelligence tip off.

He was reportedly picked from Kabowa, Rubaga Division in Kampala after some people accused him of being part of the group that distributed the hit list containing public figures among others religious leaders, cultural leaders, police officers and politicians.

Mr Owoyesigyire said the suspect was under interrogating by detectives from Kampala Metropolitan purposely to establish where he distributed the hit list and his motive.

Some of the prominent persons that featured on the hit list include Buganda Kingdom Premier Charles Peter Mayiga, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, Ntungamo Municipality MP Gerald Karuhanga, Rubaga North MP Moses Kasibante and Deputy police spokesperson Patrick Onyango.

Police had earlier [Saturday] arrested the first suspect over the same crime which police say is intended to create panic among public figures.