Nigeria: Leicester City - Ndidi Writes Emotional Tribute As Players Pay Respects to Vichai

The entire Leicester City squad joined the family of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in paying their respects to the club's owner at the King Power Stadium Monday.

Srivaddhanaprabha was one of five people who died in a helicopter crash at the club's stadium on Saturday.

Kasper Schmeichel and Jamie Vardy - part of Leicester's Premier League winning side in 2016 - stood by vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, son of Vichai, as the squad observed the vast amount of floral tributes and messages outside the stadium.

Sky Sports News understands Leicester's players have all been offered grief counselling as they come to terms with the death of the club's chairman.

The whole squad met on Monday morning at the club's training ground, but there was no formal training session. Some players had massages and physio, but most sat quietly to share their feelings and memories of the man they affectionately called "The Boss".

It was the players' choice to come, as a group, to the stadium to see the tributes and pay their respects.

Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi thanked Srivaddhanaprabha for coming out to watch him in World Cup action for Nigeria.

Ndidi wrote on Twitter: "You were far too kind and supportive. Thank you for all you did for the club, for always encouraging the team and coming all the way to watch me play at the World Cup."