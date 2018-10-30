Nigeria: FIFA Adds John Obi Mikel's 2018 World Cup Jersey to Museum

Photo: Vanguard

Obi Mikel

The jersey worn by Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel at the 2018 World Cup has been added to the Fifa museum collection, reports goal.com.

The football governing announced that the shirt will be at the museum located in Zurich after Gernot Rohr's became the first team to beat Iceland at the World Cup finals.

"Argentina couldn't claim three points against hardy newcomers, Iceland, but the Super Eagles did - and they did it in style," the statement reads.

When Nigeria beat Iceland at the Volgograd stadium they created a fair race against Argentina for second place in Group D 😲⚽️

Our collection now includes @Mikel_John_Obi's shirt from the match - the 2018 World Cup captain of the @NGSuperEagles 🇳🇬🙌 pic.twitter.com/CXMNHPsEj9

"The jersey worn by John Mikel Obi at Nigeria's 2-0 victory at the Volgograd Arena at the 2018 World Cup has been added to the FIFA Museum collection."

Ahmed Musa's brace powered the west Africans to their only victory at the global showpiece as defeats to Croatia and Argentina ended their journey at the group stage.

Nigeria won the encounter at the Volgograd Arena by 2-0 after Argentina settled for a 1-1 draw against the European country in the Group D opener.