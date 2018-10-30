29 October 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: FIFA Adds John Obi Mikel's 2018 World Cup Jersey to Museum

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Vanguard
Obi Mikel

The jersey worn by Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel at the 2018 World Cup has been added to the Fifa museum collection, reports goal.com.

The football governing announced that the shirt will be at the museum located in Zurich after Gernot Rohr's became the first team to beat Iceland at the World Cup finals.

"Argentina couldn't claim three points against hardy newcomers, Iceland, but the Super Eagles did - and they did it in style," the statement reads.

When Nigeria beat Iceland at the Volgograd stadium they created a fair race against Argentina for second place in Group D 😲⚽️

Our collection now includes @Mikel_John_Obi's shirt from the match - the 2018 World Cup captain of the @NGSuperEagles 🇳🇬🙌 pic.twitter.com/CXMNHPsEj9

-- FIFA Museum (@FIFAMuseum) October 27, 2018

"The jersey worn by John Mikel Obi at Nigeria's 2-0 victory at the Volgograd Arena at the 2018 World Cup has been added to the FIFA Museum collection."

Mikel Obi pledges financial support to Nigeria Amputee team

Ahmed Musa's brace powered the west Africans to their only victory at the global showpiece as defeats to Croatia and Argentina ended their journey at the group stage.

Nigeria won the encounter at the Volgograd Arena by 2-0 after Argentina settled for a 1-1 draw against the European country in the Group D opener.

Nigeria

MTN - We Are Relying On Courts to Settle Nigerian Dispute

MTN Group, Africa's biggest mobile operator, will keep engaging with Nigerian authorities to resolve a $10.1 billion… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.