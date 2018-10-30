Nigeria Call Musa, 22 Others for South Africa, Uganda Crackers

Photo: Etienne Laurent/EPA/BackpagePix

Francis Uzoho in action as Nigeria's goalkeeper in the Super Eagles' match against Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup (file photo).

Super Eagles' Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has called up stand -in Captain Ahmed Musa and 22 other players for next month's crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between Nigeria and South Africa's Bafana Bafana in Johannesburg.

The same group will prosecute the friendly encounter against the Cranes of Uganda at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba three days later.

Former U17 World Cup - winning forward Victor Osimhen returns after a long time out, with another U17 World Cup winning forward Samuel Chukwueze earning a first call.

Midfielder Mikel Agu, who played some part in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, and home -based defender Adeleye Olamilekan Aniyikaye are also called; otherwise the Franco -German tactician has kept faith with the group that decimated Libya's Mediterranean Knights over two legs earlier this month.

Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, who is ineligible for the match after bagging yellow cards in the away matches against Seychelles and Libya, has been left out.

Francis Uzoho and Ikechukwu Ezenwa are among three goalkeepers; Olaoluwa Aina, William Ekong, Leone Balogun and Kenneth Omeruo are included among eight defenders; Oghenekaro Etebo and John Ogu are listed among three midfielders and; Ahmed Musa, Odion Ighalo, Samuel Kalu and Alex Iwobi are among nine forwards. Henry Onyekuru and Junior Lokosa are listed among five standby players.

Nigeria, top of the Group E of the series with nine points battle eight -pointer and second -placed South Africa at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on Saturday, 17th November in one of the Matchday 5 fixtures.

Victory in the top-of-the-table encounter will automatically send the Eagles to the finals in Cameroon, with the second ticket in Group E to be down to a fierce call between the Bafana and the Knights.

Spokesman of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ademola Olajire said the Super Eagles will fly from Johannesburg to Asaba on 18th November for the friendly with the Cranes on 20th November.

He said all the invited players are expected to report direct in Asaba on Monday, 12th November.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Elche FC, Spain); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Adeleye Aniyikaye (FC IfeanyiUbah); Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United, England); Bryan Idowu (Lokomotiv Moscow, Russia); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Leon Balogun (Brighton & Hove Albion, England); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany)

Midfielders: Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City FC, England); John Ogu (Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Israel); Mikel Agu (Vitoria Setubal FC, Portugal)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nasr FC, Saudi Arabia); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (Levante FC, Spain); Victor Osimhen (Royal Charleroi SC, Belgium); Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai, China); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux FC, France); Isaac Success (Watford FC, England); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain)

Standby: Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray SK, Turkey); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto, Portugal); Nyima Nwagua (Kano Pillars FC); Sunday Adetunji (Enyimba FC); Junior Lokosa (Kano Pillars FC)