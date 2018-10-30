Nigeria Emerges 2nd After China in Global Refinery Capacity

A new report by GlobalData, a data and analytics company has said that effort by Nigeria to revive its ailing refineries alongside other upcoming private refinery projects will place the country second in global refining capacity after China.

The report said Nigeria is planning a massive refinery expansion to meet growing domestic demand for petroleum products and is expected to expand its crude distillation units (CDU) capacity by 2.003 million barrels per day bpd, at a cost of $57.6 billion. Also, Kuwait will add 615,000 bpd of CDU capacity by 2022, and is expected to spend $7.5 billion through 2022.

According to the report, China will lead global refinery capacity expansion and investments with 3.12 million bpd additional refining capacity and $67.3 billion capital expenditure through 2022, GlobalData said.

Total refining capacity in the world is expected to grow by 15.1 percent between 2018 and 2022, with global crude distillation units (CDU) capacity expected to hit 117 million bpd by 2022, GlobalData said in its report.

Asia will lead the pack with the highest planned and announced CDU capacity of 5.4 million bpd in 2022, followed by Africa and the Middle East with 3.2 million bpd and 2.7 million bpd, respectively. In capital expenditure (capex), Asia will again be the leader with expected capex for new build refineries of $194.9 billion, followed by Africa and the Middle East, with $126.6 billion and $87.1 billion, respectively, GlobalData has estimated.

Among individual countries, China is the leader, with ten new-build refineries expected to come on line by 2022, followed by Nigeria and Kuwait. The top ten also includes Iraq, Iran, Turkey, Brunei, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Saudi Arabia, GlobalData's report shows. "China's ambitious refinery capacity expansion programme continues fuelled by the country's industrial growth, and growing demand from the transportation sector.

The capacity expansion program is powering China's crude imports, and will transform the country to become a strong contender for exports of petroleum products globally," Sumit Kumar Chaudhuri, Oil & Gas Analyst at GlobalData, said, as carried by East African Business Week. Last month, Chinese refiners processed a record daily amount of crude oil. At a calculated 12.49 million bpd, the September run rate of Chinese refineries was more than 600,000 bpd higher than the August figure.