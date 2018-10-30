Nigeria: Ndidi, Iheanacho, Musa Pay Tribute to Leicester City Chair

Following the death of the Leicester City chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, Super Eagles players Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmed Musa all joined the rest of the world's football family to pay tribute to the man that has contributed greatly to the development of the game.

The Leicester City boss watched as Ndidi's goal earned his team a 1-1 stalemate at home against West Ham United on Saturday before his helicopter crashed just outside King Power Stadium which claimed five lives.

All three Nigeria international took to their official social media handles to pay glowing tributes to the late Thai billionaire who bought the club in August 2010 and oversaw their Premier League triumph in 2016.

Nididi, reiterating his presence at the World Cup in Russia to watch him play for the Super Eagle.

"You were far too kind and supportive. Thank you for all you did for the club, for always encouraging the team and coming all the way to watch me play at the World Cup. Rest on sir," he tweeted.

According to Iheanacho: "May the good lord accept your soul, rest on boss."

Ahmed Musa, who featured for 'The Foxes' before joining Saudi Arabia side, added to the tributes.

"Someone special will not be forgotten, wonderful memories will live on forever," he tweeted,

"Death can never take a good man away in the hearts of people he inspired, the legacy remains and continues throughout generations. He was a great man and father to many. May his soul RIP."