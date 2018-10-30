30 October 2018

Nigeria: Rohr Names Osimhen, Others for South Africa Clash

Francis Uzoho in action as Nigeria's goalkeeper in the Super Eagles' match against Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup (file photo).
By Salifu Usman

Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr has invited stand-in Captain,Ahmed Musa and 22 other players for next month's crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), qualifying match between Nigeria and South Africa in Johannesburg.

The German tactician kept faith with the same players that decimated Libya's Mediterranean Knights over two legs earlier this month, but not without inclusion of former U-17 World Cup - winning forward, Victor Osimhen, who returns to the team after a long time out with another U-17 World Cup winning forward, Samuel Chukwueze earning a first call.

The same squad will prosecute the friendly encounter against the Cranes of Uganda at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba three days later.

Midfielder Mikel Agu, who played some part in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and home-based defender, Adeleye Olamilekan Aniyikaye were also invited for the crucial AFCON qualifier, while Kano Pillars goal banger, Junior Lokosa, Henry Onyekuru and FC Porto of Portugal defender, Chidozie Awaziem and two other players were placed on standby.

Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, who is ineligible for the match after bagging yellow cards in the away matches against Seychelles and Libya has been left out.

Francis Uzoho and Ikechukwu Ezenwa are among three goalkeepers; Olaoluwa Aina, William Ekong, Leone Balogun and Kenneth Omeruo are included among eight defenders; Oghenekaro Etebo and John Ogu are listed among three midfielders and Ahmed Musa, Odion Ighalo, Samuel Kalu and Alex Iwobi are among nine forwards.

Nigeria tops Group E of the series with nine points battle eight -pointer and second -placed South Africa at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on Saturday, November 17 in one of the Match day 5 fixtures.

Victory in the top-of-the-table encounter will automatically send the Eagles to the finals in Cameroon with the second ticket in Group E to be down to a fierce call between the Bafana and the Knights.

All the invited players are expected to report to camp in Asaba on Monday, November 12.

