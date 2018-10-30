Nigeria: MTN Team Up With Arsenal for Football Growth

As part of the continued effort to identify and coach the best young footballing talents in Nigeria, MTN Nigeria and top Premier League club, Arsenal Football Club, are once again holding a 3-day coaching clinic for 128 young players and 30 coaches from October 26-28, 2018 at the legacy pitch of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The clinic will provide the young talents with the necessary technical support, knowledge and skillset required to thrive at international level, as well as empower local coaches to build better teams and develop better stars.

Speaking on the coaching clinic and the company's partnership with Arsenal, MTN's General Manager, Brands and Communications, Richard Iweanoge said, "Like all Nigerians, our love for the beautiful game continues to grow with every new season. We are also passionate about developing the game in Nigeria, which is why we are pleased to work with Arsenal (one of the very best teams in England) to make this happen."

He further reiterated that with the coaching clinic "MTN hopes to raise future Nigerian stars that will be the next Alex Iwobi, Kanu Nwankwo or Lionel Messi and make their mark at the world stage." The coaching clinic will feature both theoretical and practical sessions facilitated by Arsenal Soccer School coaches and Arsenal legend, Lauren, who was a member of the famous "Invincibles" team that won the Premier League title in 2004.