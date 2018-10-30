30 October 2018

Kenya: KCPE Exams Begin Across the City Despite Morning Drizzle

Photo: Jeff Angote/Nation
KCPE candidates at Olympic primary school in Kibera before sitting for the mathematics paper on October 30, 2018.
By Nation Reporter

This year's Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations is off to a smooth start.

Education officials among them the Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, her Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, Teachers Service Commission chief executive Nancy Macharia and Kenya National Examination Council board chairman Prof George Magoha were at various stations as early as 6am to supervise the opening of exam containers.

Security has been tightened across the country to avoid any tampering with examination materials.

A total of 1,060,703 candidates will sit this year's end of primary school examination.

The examinations council this year introduced introduced personalised optical mark reader forms for KCPE tests in order to curb cases of candidates who have problems shading their index number correctly and those who inadvertently shade the lozenge (ellipse) for absent yet they did the examinations.

Olympic Primary School in Kibera has the highest number of candidates in the country with 628 pupils sitting for KCPE this yaear.

More to follow...

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

