South Africa: Attorney Killed in Shooting Outside Cape Town School

A parent has allegedly been shot dead by unknown men outside Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard school in Green Point, Cape Town on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed.

"It happened outside the school, on the road. We are on the scene," Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana told News24.

Reports indicated that the deceased was criminal attorney Pete Mihalik.

His son was wounded in the incident.

News24's special writer Mandy Wiener reports that Mihalik was deeply involved in the Cape Town underworld.

"Over the past two years, a 'turf war' has been playing out in Cape Town between a more established grouping linked to Sea Point businessman Mark Lifman and a new faction headed by Nafiz Modack. The Booysen brothers, Colin and Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen, have been divided, with Colin siding with Modack and Donkie with Lifman. The result has been numerous tit-for-tat shootings and attempted and successful assassinations. It's believed Mihalik found himself deeply involved in this standoff and attempted to intervene to resolve the dispute."

Police statement

"Western Cape: Detectives of the Anti-Gang unit and SAPS crime scene expects are combing the scene for clues following a shooting incident that occurred on the corner of Cavalcade and Thornhill in Green Point this morning at around 07:35," police said in a statement.

"According to reports, a 50 year old man was shot in his head and fatally wounded in his vehicle by an unidentified suspect who is yet to be arrested. The suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a metallic grey VW Polo.

"The victim's eight-year-old son sustained an injury during the incident and was admitted to hospital. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated and anyone with information is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111."

