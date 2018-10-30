30 October 2018

South Africa: Slain Lawyer Mihalik Was Deeply Involved With Cape Town Underworld

Over the past two years, a "turf war" has been playing out in Cape Town between a more established grouping linked to Sea Point businessman Mark Lifman and a new faction headed by Nafiz Modack.

The Booysen brothers - Colin and Jerome "Donkie" Booysen - have been divided, with Colin siding with Modack and Donkie with Lifman. The result has been numerous tit-for-tat shootings, as wells as attempted and successful assasinations.

It's believed that Mihalik had found himself deeply involved in this standoff and had attempted to intervene to resolve the dispute.

During a bail application earlier this year involving Modack, police officer Charl Kinnear dropped a bombshell when he revealed that Mihalik had been acting as a "facilitator" and "mediator" between Modack and rich Jewish business owners in Cape Town.

Mihalik was also accused of selling a gun that was at the centre of a dispute between the two factions, demanding R20 000 for it to be returned to "Steroid King" Brian Wainstein, who was subsequently murdered.

"Pete Mihalik, acting as a facilitator in his chambers, brought in the business owners, making them believe he had no link with Modack or Booysen, and negotiated R100 000 payments per month for protection.This was done with Booysen, Modack and another person in the group, Mark Louw. The money was then paid into Louw's account and he transferred that money in Modack's account," Kinnear testified. The allegations against Mihalik were later pedaled back significantly.

The prosecutor told the court: "It has no substance and was uncalled for." She went as far as suggesting that certain individuals had used the bail application "to hurl accusations, which were irrelevant to the case", at others.

Mihalik was killed outside his son's school in Cape Town on Tuesday morning. His son was wounded in the incident.

