South Africa: No Place for Tshwane Open On European Tour Schedule

The Tshwane Open will no longer form part of the European Tour next year, according to the 2019 European Tour's schedule, which was released on Monday.

The expansive 12 month schedule from November 2018 to November 2019 emphasises the global nature of the European Tour with 48 tournaments in 31 countries spanning five continents - Europe, Asia, Africa, Australasia and North America.

There will only be three European Tour events hosted in South Africa in 2019 - the South Africa Open , the Alfred Dunhill Championship and the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Along with the Tshwane Open, the Joburg Open will also no longer form part of next year's schedule.

Last week, the Sunshine Tour announced that the Joburg Open will merge with the SA Open and will now be played at Randpark Golf Club rather than last season's Glendower GC location.

No reason was given for the Tshwane Open's surprise omission.

Meanwhile, the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek will make a welcome return to the European Tour after a year's hiatus. Its absence was due to course improvements which took place recently.

South Africa is not the only African country to feature on the European Tour's 2019 calendar with Mauritius set to host the Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open from November 29 to December 2, Kenya will host the Kenya Open at the Karen Country Club in Nairobi from March 14-17 and Morocco will welcome players for the Trophee Hassan II from April 25-28.

European Tour tournaments in South Africa:

South African Open - December 6-9, 2018

Alfred Dunhill Championship - December 13-16, 2018

Nedbank Golf Challenge - November 14-17, 2019

Source: Sport24