Kenya: With KQ Flight, Foibles Forgiven As Hypocrisy Takes the High Seat

opinion

As star CNN business news presenter Richard Quest boarded the inaugural Kenya Airways direct flight to the United States, he must have left filled with fresh insights on the unbounded promise and potential of a country his network once described as a "hotbed of terror".

The man clearly enjoyed himself, awed not just by the tourist attractions but also the enterprise, innovation and drive of a people who defy the odds to maintain this country's ranking as one of Africa's leading commerce, technology and communications hotspots.

PROUDLY GAY

He also witnessed first-hand the confounding hypocrisy afflicting a country that boasts religious inclinations but is bedevilled by unbridled corruption, violent crime and complete refusal to abide by any ethical or moral code.

Mr Quest is proudly gay and, soon after arrival, he defended his sexual preferences in an interview on Capital FM radio. We did not hear the expected howls of protest from the notoriously homophobic voices in government, politics, churches and society in general.

PROSPERITY GOSPEL

Perhaps there was recognition that Mr Quest's positive reporting on Kenya in the week leading up to the KQ flight was too valuable to be jeopardised by prurient meddling into his personal lifestyle choices.

On the Sunday before the flight, Mr Quest went to church. The JCC Ministry, a prosperity gospel enterprise owned by evangelical power couple Richard and Kathy Kiuna, proudly tweeted that the CNN star would be in attendance. Now, that provoked Twitter rants. Some wondered how a church would welcome an openly gay visitor. They brought out biblical verses to back their argument that homosexuality was deviant and ungodly.

LAND GRABBERS

One of the passages cited was 1 Corinthians 6:9-10: "Do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived. Neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor homosexuals, nor sodomites, nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners will inherit the kingdom of God." And that's where hypocrisy and selective reading of the Bible was on full display.

The homophobes picked out homosexuals and sodomites, but I can bet that the pews at JCC that morning were packed with adulterers, thieves, drunkards, murderers, paedophiles, land grabbers, prostitutes, warlords, genocidaires and every other unrighteous deplorable. These are sinners the self-righteous hypocrites won't shun and isolate through narrow and dishonest misinterpretation of the Scripture.

MORAL POLICEMAN

It might be comforting, however, that the rants did not snowball into a deluge. Perhaps Kenyans have matured and don't have time to waste delving into other people's bedrooms.

Mr Quest commands a global audience on CNN. It is for good reason that he was feted by the government, the tourist industry and Big Business. That is where common sense and the big picture prevailed over blinkered provincialism.

KIUNA ENTERPRISE

This outlook is best illustrated by the fact that even the government's self-appointed moral policeman, Kenya Film Classification Board boss Ezekiel Mutua, was moved to tweet his support for Mr Quest's visit to the Kiuna enterprise and the Kenya mission in general. He recognised that, even if gay, Quest is a top-notch journalist whose reports would do a world of good for Kenya.

Mr Mutua even reported that he had given approval for the CNN camera crew to film at the JCC. This, of course, raises the question whether the board has any mandate under the law to license or approve news productions. Absolutely not!

BAN CNN

Anyway, a typical Mutua would have launched a tirade and threatened to ban CNN from Kenyan airwaves.

Such was the excitement over the Quest visit that a prominent pro-government media personality was moved to tweet a bit of fake news, manufacturing ringing endorsements wrongly attributed to him.

But overall, so glowing were Mr Quest's reports that some forums suggested that he and CNN were being paid by the government to air the positive spin, which I doubt it can do.

It is not in dispute, however, that CNN has been keen to mend fences with the Kenya government since the 'hotbed of terror' faux pas ahead of President Barack Obama's visit in mid 2015.

SOFT INTERVIEW

Soon afterwards, CNN Executive vice-president and managing director Tony Maddox flew over to apologise to President Uhuru Kenyatta. The Kenya Tourism Board had just cancelled a major advertising campaign set to run on CNN.

More recently, in April this year, CNN's star international correspondent Christian Amanpour sat with President Kenyatta for a 'softy' interview that was quite in contrast to her usual hard-hitting style.

Expect the government advertising budget to soon lift an unstated blacklisting of CNN.