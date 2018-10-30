Kenya: Guard Arrested for Trying to Sneak in Fake Exam Papers

A security guard has been arrested in Kajiado County for trying to sneak fake papers into an examination centre on Monday night.

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Mongo Chimwaga said on Tuesday that the guard will help security personnel with investigations.

TIGHT SECURITY

Mr Chimwaga said the man was caught at about 10pm.

"I warn that anybody who attempts to disrupt the exercise or introduce cheating will face the full force of the law," he said.

Mr Chimwaga promised parents and candidates tight security, especially in the parts of Narok and Nakuru counties where clashes took place earlier this year.

"Elaborate security plans have been put in place so the examinations will run smoothly. I assure parents, teachers, candidates and all other stakeholders that the exams will be administered with efficiency as we already have a multi-agency team monitoring the exercise," he said.

The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations began on Tuesday morning, the rehearsals having taken place on Monday.

In Nakuru County, there was tight security with administrators and education officials promising credibility. This year, a total of 55,801 candidates will take the exams in the county.

CREDIBILITY

Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) Director Julius Jwan witnessed the opening of the examination container at Nakuru County Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha's office.

The papers were then distributed to 994 examination centres in the region.

Dr Jwan was with Mr Nkanatha, Mr Chimwaga and County Director of Education Isaac Atebe.

He said the Interior and Education ministries and all education stakeholders are determined to ensure credibility.

"I assure you that this year's examination will be the most guarded so that candidates reap what they sow," he said.

A candidate of Keringet Primary School will write the tests at Nakuru Level Five Hospital where he is admitted.

Mr Atebe said: "Three candidates had been admitted at the facility but yesterday, two of them were discharged to take the tests at their respective centres. The one candidate will be accorded the necessary support."