Kenya: President Kenyatta Tells CNN He Won't Amend Law to Seek 3rd Term

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta says he is not keen to seek a third term and will not amend the Constitution to stay in office.

Speaking to CNN's Richard Quest in an interview , the Head of State said his priority is on improving Kenya's economy, through his legacy flagship Big Four agenda.

He stated that he will not go for the Presidency again even if given a chance to do so.

"Your term in office ends in 2022. You said the constitution prevents you from standing again. Are you going to try and seek to change the constitution?" Quest asked him, and he answered with a firm "NO"

He also answered in the negative that "I am not interested" when he was asked what he would do if any of his supporters ask him to do so.

The President, however, pointed out that leaders who are calling for a referendum are doing so due to an urgency to reduce the cost of living for Kenyans, and not to extend his term in office.

"People are talking about constitutional change, but they are doing that because of the issues related to the costs of running this nation," he stated.

Calls for a referendum to reduce the number of representatives in the country continue to spark sharp division among elected leaders and even ordinary citizens.

Senate Legal and Justice Affairs Committee Chair Samson Cherargey said those pushing for a referendum are doing so for their own political mileage.

Tiaty MP William Kamket however had a different opinion and said that it is high time for the country to realise that the 2010 Constitution is expensive and a referendum to amend it would be the only solution.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria on Wednesday supported the proposal to amend the Constitution and reduce the number of leadership positions but urged other leaders not to push for the creation of the Prime Minister's position and introduction of a parliamentary system of governance.

Separately, a proposal signed by Thirdway Alliance Leader Ekuru Aukot proposed for a Sh2 billion referendum to install a total of 194 National Assembly Members and Senators down from 416.

He further proposes the abolishment of the Chief Administrative Secretary post, County and Regional Commissioner positions, a process he said would save the country Sh31.8 billion and Sh5 billion per year respectively.