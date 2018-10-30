Kenya: KCPE Proceeding Smoothly in Mombasa

Mombasa — It's all systems go as 85,672 class-eight pupils from the six counties in the Coast region of Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Lamu, Tana River and Taita Taveta began their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) Examinations.

The examinations, which are being supervised by national government officials, including Cabinet Secretaries, began without hiccups in 1,894 centres of the Coast.

In Mombasa, the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) chairman George Magoha supervised the opening of the container, which contained the examinations papers, at the Coast Regional Coordinator Bernard Leparmarai's office at 6:30am.

He said they have dealt with the issue of exams leakages and no single incident has been reported so far.

"What we are now dealing with is probably early exposure. This basically means you open the paper before it's exact time. If somebody decides to take that risk, you know that you will be removed from the examination centres,"he said.

He said the whole government machinery is at the examination centres countrywide.

"It all systems go. Papers are guarded by security agents together with the person in charge of examinations. We have officers in uniform and those that you cannot see," said Magoha.

He toured the Star of the Sea Primary School and Serani Primary School, which are within Mombasa Island.

At Star of the Sea, Magoha said the students seem confident at prepared for the examinations.

"They (students) are prepared and upbeat that they will perform well. You can all see the level of confidence," he said.

Mombasa County has 18,503 pupils, who are sitting for this year's KCPE exams.

There are 388 centres within the County.