Nigeria: WAEC Introduces 'Walk-In' Candidates, Allows Registration 24 Hours Before Exams

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says it will soon conduct the first series of the West African Senior School certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates.

This was made known in a press statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES by the spokesperson of the council, Demianus Ojijeogu, Sunday morning.

The statement also said the examination will be conducted between January and February, 2019.

According to the statement, registration started October 8 and will end December 28, 2018.

The statement said the registration procedure has been designed to accommodate biometric features that will be used for validation at the examination centre.

"After obtaining the registration pin, candidates should log on to www.waeconline.org," it said.

The council also said there is provision for "walk-in" candidates and candidates with special needs.

"Walk -in candidates, who wish to write the examination after the close of entries may be accommodated provided they register less than 24 hours to the scheduled time of the paper they intend to write," the statement said.

The walk-in candidates' fee is N25, 000.

The statement said the special needs' candidates will also register online but "they must state clearly their disabilities: blind, low vision, spastic, speech etc.

"Candidates must conclude registration within two weeks of first access to the website during registration period," the statement said.

The council said candidates are expected to pay a registration fee of N13, 950 and a commission of N500 to banks and accredited agents.

The council had earlier announced that it will begin to conduct two series of the WASSCE for private candidates from 2018.

The council conducted the first series for private candidates in January 2018 while the second series was held in August /September 2018.

The West African Examinations Council is an examination board that conducts the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, for University and Jamb entry examination in West African countries.