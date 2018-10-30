30 October 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Watch Nigerian Goals - Odey, Success, Mikel Score

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay

Success at goal after 2 years - Finally, Success is back on the goals trail in the English Premier League, almost two years after his last goal for Watford. Playing in place of the injured Troy Deeney, the 22-year-old showed that his recent form has not been a fluke.

So, almost exactly two years after his goal against Bournemouth on October 1, 2016, Success side-footed past Huddersfield goalkeeper, Jonah Lossi for Watford's third goal.

Ndidi nets first of the season

In what was Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's last ever game; Wilfred Ndidi scored the equaliser for the foxes a minute from full time after they had gone behind to Fabian Balbuena's first ever goal in England.

Ndidi's shot from outside the box took a wicked deflection off Balbuena to leave Lukaz Fabianski stranded. Ndidi was the one tackled by Mark Noble for the red card on 38 minutes.

Watch video

Odey can't stop scoring

Two goals in four days was the scorecard for Stephen Odey in Switzerland. First, last Thursday, he scored the winning goal - his first in European competitions, as FC Zurich beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-2.

Then on Sunday, he scored in the 90th minute but his goal was not enough to stave off defeat. The former MFM striker has now scored eight goals in 16 matches in all competitions.

Watch video

Ighalo grabs 21st league goal

Odion Ighalo is definitely in the form of his life at the moment. He scored his 21s league goal of the season last Sunday but it was not enough to stave off a 2-1 loss at home to Chongqing Dangdai Lifan.

Ighalo scored two minutes from time but Changchun Yatai were unable to rally. Yatai stay in 11th place in the 16-team league with three matches to go in the season. He had a glorious chance just before the goal when he turned his marker expertly but his shot was straight at the goalkeeper and it was saved. Ighalo is second on the goal scorer's chart, four behind Wu Lei, who plays for league leaders, Shanghai SIPG.

Watch video

Mikel returns with a goal

Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi scored in the 22nd minute of Tianjin Teda's home match against Shanghai Shenhua last Sunday. It was the equaliser after Shenhua had gone ahead 14 minutes into the encounter. Teda could not hold on and lost 4-2, leaving them precariously close to the relegation places. With three matches left in the season, Teda are 14th with 28 points, same as Henan Jianye and Chongqing Dangdai Lifan.

Watch video

Nigeria

MTN - We Are Relying On Courts to Settle Nigerian Dispute

MTN Group, Africa's biggest mobile operator, will keep engaging with Nigerian authorities to resolve a $10.1 billion… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.