30 October 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Citizen TV's Maribe Freed On Sh1mn Cash Bail, Her Fiancé Jowie Denied Freedom

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — Citizen TV journalist Jacque Maribe has been freed on bail in the murder case of Monica Kimani, but her fiancé Joseph Irungu alias Jowie will remain in prison.

Maribe was freed on a cash bail of Sh1million with three sureties of similar amount or alternatively to deposit a bond of Sh2million with a surety of similar amount.

In freeing Maribe, Justice James Wakiaga ruled that the prosecution did not prove that the journalist is a flight risk or is likely to abscond court appearance.

The Judge however, stated that he is satisfied with the prosecution's submissions that Jowie can easily flee the country or interfere with witnesses or even fail to appear in court because he has no known fixed abode.

Of more concern, the judge said, is Jowie's attempted suicide when he allegedly shot himself soon after the murder occurred at Monica's house in Lamuria Gardens.

"The first accused is a male version of a slay queen. I would describe him as a woman eater.." ‬

Kenya

Govt Puts Standard Gauge Railway On Hold

Finance minister Matia Kasaija has said government has put on hold the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) venture and has… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.