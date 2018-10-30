Kenya: Citizen TV's Maribe Freed On Sh1mn Cash Bail, Her Fiancé Jowie Denied Freedom

Nairobi — Citizen TV journalist Jacque Maribe has been freed on bail in the murder case of Monica Kimani, but her fiancé Joseph Irungu alias Jowie will remain in prison.

Maribe was freed on a cash bail of Sh1million with three sureties of similar amount or alternatively to deposit a bond of Sh2million with a surety of similar amount.

In freeing Maribe, Justice James Wakiaga ruled that the prosecution did not prove that the journalist is a flight risk or is likely to abscond court appearance.

The Judge however, stated that he is satisfied with the prosecution's submissions that Jowie can easily flee the country or interfere with witnesses or even fail to appear in court because he has no known fixed abode.

Of more concern, the judge said, is Jowie's attempted suicide when he allegedly shot himself soon after the murder occurred at Monica's house in Lamuria Gardens.

"The first accused is a male version of a slay queen. I would describe him as a woman eater.." ‬