30 October 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Candidate Defiled By Teacher Sits Exams Days After Incident

By John Njoroge

The Class Eight candidate who was defiled by her teacher at the weekend in Njoro, Nakuru County is now sitting her primary school examinations three days after the incident.

According to the head teacher, the 15-year-old pupil is in a stable condition and is ready for the the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams.

"The girl rehearsed with her colleagues on Monday. She looked jovial and determined," said the head teacher, who added that the girl returned home after receiving treatment following the traumatising incident.

The local chief said the suspect, who was arrested after the incident, was charged in a Nakuru Court on Monday.

"The suspect was freed on a bond of Sh150,000," said the chief.

The school was closed last week, a day before the pupil was sexually assaulted and only Standard Eight pupils were at the school when the incident happened.

The suspect was found in the act by one of his colleagues who reported the incident to the head teacher. It was the head teacher who called the police to arrest the suspect.

"The teacher lured the girl to a staffroom and sexually assaulted her," said the chief.

