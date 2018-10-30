30 October 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Puntland Clerics Urge State Leaders to Respect National Govt

Tagged:

Related Topics

Religious leaders in the semi- autonomous regional state of Puntland have called upon state leaders in the country to respect the national government in Mogadishu.

The clerics warned that the ongoing political difference between the regional states and federal government will derail development made in various sectors for the past years.

" The government in Mogadishu is democratically elected federal state that is recognized by the international community as custodian of the Somali people," religious leaders said in joint press conference.

They said the current political situation in the country has forced them to speak and recommend the way forward.

Federal Parliamentarians Accuse President Farmaajo Of Meddling In The Southwest State Election

EFASOM Jowhar Education Forum

EU funded labour rights training for media workers and how to organize kicks off in Baidoa

"Unnecessary conflict and difference amongst ourselves is prohibited in our religion, let us focus way forward and not spoil the developments we made,"

The leaders also expressed their disapproval on the meeting by state leaders in Garowe last week in which the state administrations Presidents blamed Villa Somalia principals for the political crisis in the country.

The call came days after President Abdullahi Farmajo extended invitation to state leaders for national meeting in Mogadishu to resolve the difference.

President Abdiweli Gas of Puntland showed signs to attend the convention during interview with Mogadishu based Radio Kulmiye on Sunday.

Somalia

Cabinet Approves $340m Budget for 2019

The cabinet of the federal government of Somalia on Monday approved a $340 million budget for 2019. Finance minister… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.