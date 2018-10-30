Somalia: Puntland Clerics Urge State Leaders to Respect National Govt

Religious leaders in the semi- autonomous regional state of Puntland have called upon state leaders in the country to respect the national government in Mogadishu.

The clerics warned that the ongoing political difference between the regional states and federal government will derail development made in various sectors for the past years.

" The government in Mogadishu is democratically elected federal state that is recognized by the international community as custodian of the Somali people," religious leaders said in joint press conference.

They said the current political situation in the country has forced them to speak and recommend the way forward.

"Unnecessary conflict and difference amongst ourselves is prohibited in our religion, let us focus way forward and not spoil the developments we made,"

The leaders also expressed their disapproval on the meeting by state leaders in Garowe last week in which the state administrations Presidents blamed Villa Somalia principals for the political crisis in the country.

The call came days after President Abdullahi Farmajo extended invitation to state leaders for national meeting in Mogadishu to resolve the difference.

President Abdiweli Gas of Puntland showed signs to attend the convention during interview with Mogadishu based Radio Kulmiye on Sunday.