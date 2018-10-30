Liberia: Mano River Youth Parliament Gets New Speaker

Monrovia — The Mano River Youth Parliament-Liberia Chapter (MRUYP-LC), over the weekend, elected and sworn into office Mohammed A. Massaley of Bomi County as its new speaker. Mr. Massaley is expected to run the affairs of the parliament for the next two years.

Gerald C. Koinyeneh 00231880881540/ 00231777769531 [email protected]m

His election followed the resignation of the former embattled Speaker, James Kolleh, of Bong County. Kolleh resigned from the parliament after he was accused of financial malpractices.

The 1st Deputy Speaker, J. Fahn Deghar, and 2nd Deputy Speaker, Daniel N. Nills, retained their respective posts.

After the oath of office, Speaker Massaley promised to reunite and run an inclusive parliament that will change the institution for the better.

MRUYP-LC has the total number of 30 representatives from the 15 political sub-divisions of Liberia.

Massaley said he has come to the leadership with an agenda of peace, dialogue and to put in place financial policies to bring to an end the issue of corruption and rebrand the image of the parliament.

According to him, his leadership will build a new platform that young people will see and have the desire to become parliamentarians in the future.

He noted that the parliament is a regional body that has collaborating partners in surrounding countries, adding that his leadership will work to strengthen the relationship with them to make the young people of Liberia instruments of peace and not violence.

Rivercess County representative to MRUYP-LC in an overview statement said the parliament was established in 2003, in Sierra Leone where a group of young people from the Mano River region gathered after the civil crisis to brainstorm how to make young people use peace rather than violence.

He further said that after the meeting, the Liberian delegates saw it necessary to bring the knowledge back home and not used it for a few persons but to ensure that it is taken to the 15 counties to have the involvement of young people.

In a remark, Vickjune Wuton, Vice President for International Affairs of the Liberia National Student Union (LINSU) said whenever youths are trying to rewrite their own history and doing things in a peaceful manner make her feel proud and understand that the future of the country is secured.

She advised MRUYP-LC to see the recent congress of LINSU as a reference in conducting their activities.