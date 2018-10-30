Liberia: Journalist Identifies With Disabled Community On Her Birthday

Monrovia — Gloria T. Tamba, a young female journalist could not have thought of a better way to celebrate her 25th birth anniversary than to identify with the disadvantaged in the Liberian society.

Ms. Tamba tried to put smiles on the faces of the beneficiaries, many of whom are kids.

Gloria, who celebrates her nativity every October 28, began her birthday celebration earlier than the main day and in a little modest way when she, on Saturday, the 27th, took food and non-food items to the Christian Association of the Blind (CAB) headquarters on the RIA highway.

CAB is headed by Mr. Beyan Kota. The young media practitioner presented eight bags of 25kg rice, gallon of oil and other food items.

Presenting the items, Ms. Tamba said in the midst of the prevailing hard economic realities, she thought not to have an elaborate celebration, but to visit CAB and see how the kids are doing. "Our disabled brothers and sisters are at the margin of the society and so we must come to visit and identify with them from time to time. This is the best way I thought to celebrate my birthday. I'm glad that we have come here to see you guys," she noted when she made the presentation.

Every household is facing resource constraints, and for the less fortunate, Ms. Tamba thought, are feeling the deadliest shocked of the economic crisis. "I would have loved to do better than what I'm doing here today, but I'm also a struggling young woman. I don't have much. But there is a need to help these people. The privilege in the society must come to their aid. They are in need of help at every step along the way," she said.

In brief remarks, Mr. Kota lauded her for thinking about the blind at such a critical time.

"We really want to appreciate you not really of the things you have brought, but as young as you are, having the slighted thought of coming to see us. This is unprecedented. I must appreciate you for your kind heart."

He said there are many Liberians who are living comfortable lives but do not think about their brethren who cannot fend for themselves. "God will truly reward you, Gloria. You are a humanitarian, who knows where the needy are. We truly appreciate your gifts," he said.

Mr. Kota also enumerated some of the challenges that the center currently faces and called on others to follow the step of Ms. Tamba by extending a helping hand to the group.