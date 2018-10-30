Liberia: 'Liberia's Commitment to Gender Parity Remains Unwavering' - Amb. Kemayah Tells Security Council's Open Debate

New York — Liberia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative to the United Nations says Liberia remains unwavering in its practical commitment to achieving gender parity and upholding women's rights.

His Excellency Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. told the United Nations Security Council during its Open Debate on Women Peace and Security, that Liberia's commitment is manifested as a priority in the Government of Liberia's flagship development agenda- The Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) and other institutional frameworks including the National Gender Policy and the Peacebuilding Plan.

A dispatch from Liberia's Permanent Mission to the United Nations quotes Ambassador Kemayah as saying that the Government's Pro-Poor Agenda sets ambitious targets to enhance inclusiveness of women and girls with the aim to reduce political, social and economic inequalities.

On the United Nations landmark resolution on Women, Peace and Security 1325, Ambassador Kemayah told the United Nations Security Council that prior to Liberia adopting its National Action Plan on the Resolution, Liberian women were already in peacebuilding; hence, the resolution only gave added impetus to the efforts already being exerted by the women of Liberia.

He further stated that even more captivating is the renewed boost the commitments to implementing United Nations Resolution 1325 have received from the dynamic leadership of His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia. Ambassador Kemayah stressed to the United Nations Security Council that "His Excellency President George Manneh Weah is Liberia's Feminist-In-Chief and He-For-She Champion who continues to prove his unflinching practical commitment to advancing women through his appointment and support of women in key political positions. The Honorable Vice President Madam Jewel Howard-Taylor was selected by His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, President of Liberia as his running mate on the ticket of the Coalition For Democratic Change (CDC); he has appointed the first female Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia, Colonel Geraldine Janet George, and a female Deputy-Inspector-General of the Liberian National Police, Colonel Sadatu Teage Reeves, just to mention a few."

Ambassador Kemayah, however, observed that while progress has been made across the globe, the challenges of inequalities still abound, especially for women's participation in peace and security processes. "It has been eight (8) years since we celebrated the tenth (10th) anniversary of the landmark resolution on Women, Peace and Security 1325, with many activities, including a similar debate in this very Security Council and other debates in subsequent years. Yet, women's participation in peace and security processes is still being beset by obstacles, including, but not limited to commitments which lack sufficient financial and political support," he stressed

According to the dispatch, the Liberian Ambassador assured the United Nations Security Council of the resolve of His Excellency President George Manneh Weah, the Government and People of Liberia, to collectively endeavor to invest in the meaningful contributions that women make to preventing and resolving conflicts in order to realize a more peaceful and secured environment, not just for Liberia, but globally.

Ambassador Kemayah on behalf of His Excellency President George Manneh Weah, the Government and People of Liberia, commended the United Nations Country Team in particular, UN Women in their leadership role, the Peacebuilding Fund, international partners and all other stakeholders for their consistent support to the efforts of the Government and People of Liberia to lift and empower women in all sectors of society.

The United Nations Security Council's Open Debate on Women, Peace and Security is held annually, and presents an opportunity for UN Member States to share actions taken to advance gender equality and empower women, both politically and economically, in the context of peace and security decision-making and post-conflict recovery.

The Debate held on the theme: "Promoting the Implementation of the Women, Peace and Security Agenda and Sustaining Peace through Women's Political and Economic Empowerment", was addressed by the United Nations Secretary-General Mr. António Guterres, and Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), Ms. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, among others.