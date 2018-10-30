29 October 2018

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: UL Alumni Association Contributes Over L$1.8m to Alma Mata

Monrovia — The University of Liberia Alumni Association (AAUL) has contributed a little over L$1.8 million towards the University of Liberia's Impact project.

The project seeks to generate the amount of US$20,000 that will be used to purchase marching instruments and uniforms, and sporting materials for the reactivation of the UL Marching Band and Sports Department. The balance of US$8,000 is expected to also be funded by the Alumni Association Chapter in the United States.

The UL Alumni USA Chapter will supervise the procurement and shipment of the materials from that country to Liberia.

The formal program making the presentation was held on Friday, October 26, in the Cassell Building Conference room.

In making the presentation, the AAUL President, Mr. James S. Davis, II, expressed his delight on behalf of the alumni association for being able to contribute towards the improvement of the University of Liberia. He pledged the alumni association's continuous commitment to towards contributing for the development of the UL, and calls for collective efforts.

For his part, making remarks, the Vice President and head of the management team, Dr. William Allen, commended the initiative of the UL Alumni Association and urged them to continue their supports towards the university.

He promised, on behave of the administration, to ensure that the contribution will be used for its intended purpose.

The ceremony was attended by high level representatives from the UL administration, alumni leadership, student leadership, and the media, among others.

