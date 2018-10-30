The Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU) once again blacklisted Deputy President William Ruto from their dispatch to newsrooms on Monday.

The DP had attended an event at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) where President Uhuru Kenyatta flagged off Kenya inaugural direct flight to the United States.

But a statement from PSCU did not mention Mr Ruto as one of the attendees despite listing all the VIPs.

"Also on the flight were two 26-year old innovators, Shirlene Nafula and Evans Wadongo who were handed their return tickets by State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena and Kenya Airways Head of Corporate Social Responsibility and Corporate Events Jacquie Muhati at State House Nairobi on October 19," read the dispatch in part.

"The flagging off ceremony was also attended by Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko, Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiang'i (Interior), Adan Mohamed (Industrialization) Sicily Kariuki (Health), Margaret Kobia (Public Service), Amina Mohamed (Education), Rashid Echesa (Sports), Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution), Mwangi Kiunjuri (Agriculture) and Ukur Yattani (Labour)."

It is not the first time the unit has moved to blacklist the DP.

Pictures of Mr Ruto with the president are rarely shared on the latter's social media accounts.

In August, Mr Emmanuel Talam, the DP's deputy director of communication, lamented that they had noted the patter.

"Occasionally we have had issues with the DP's photos being delayed," he said. "But it's not something that should worry Jubilee supporters."