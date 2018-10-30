Namibia: Wanderers Win First Division T20 Title

WANDERERS' second team and the Green Mambas won the First and Second Division T20 finals which took place in Windhoek over the weekend.

On Saturday, Wanderers II beat the Zebras by six wickets to win the First Division final.

The Zebras posted 130 runs for four wickets off their 20 overs, while Wanderers reached the target for the loss of four wickets with three overs to spare.

In the Zebras' innings, opener Tuqeer Raza led the way with a fine half century before he was dismissed off Herschel van Schalkwyk's bowling for 59, which came off 53 balls and included five fours.

He received good support from Asad Ali who scored 21, and Asif Shuja who scored 17, but Wanderers' bowlers kept them under pressure with regular wickets and they were eventually restricted to 130 for eight wickets off their 20 overs.

Van Schalkwyk, who took two wickets for 18 runs and Tiaan Gerber (2/27) were Wanderers' best bowlers.

With former national opening batsman Ewald Steenkamp playing a match winning innings, Wanderers comfortably reached the winning target.

They were under some early pressure, though, losing their first three wickets for only 28 runs, as Tiaan Louw (6), Sheron Rossouw (13) and Andrew Forrest (0) all went cheaply.

When Niel Rossouw was dismissed for 17 they were four wickets down with 62 runs on the board and the winning target was still a long way off, but JC Balt joined Steenkamp to set up Wanderers' victory with a great fifth wicket partnership of 73 runs.

Balt eventually reached 30 not out, but it was Steenkamp who was the mainstay of their innings, scoring 61 not out off 48 balls, which included five fours and one six.

Asif Shuja was the Zebras' best bowler, taking two wickets for 29 runs.

On Sunday, the Green Mambas beat Oranjemund by eight wickets at the CCD field to win the Second Division T20 final.

Sean Silver was the mainstay of the Oranjemund innings, scoring a brilliant century, but it was not enough as the Mambas reached the winning target with three overs in hand.

Silver scored 119 not out off only 72 balls which included six sixes and 11 fours, as Oranjemund reached 159 for two wickets off their 20 overs.

With Jaco Strauss and Kat Steenkamp leading the way, the Mambas reached 160 for two wickets with 21 balls to spare.

Strauss top-scored with 66 off 40 balls (7x4, 2x6), while Steenkamp added 40 not out and Heinz Feddersen 24 not out.