Namibia: Magic and Nampol Set the Pace

TURA Magic remained on top of the Skorpion Zinc Women's Super League log with a comfortable 5-0 victory over Galz & Goals over the weekend, while Khomas Nampol stayed hot on their heels after thrashing Namib Daughters 12-0.

On Saturday, Anna Shikusho was once again in hot form as she scored four goals in Tura Magic's 5-0 victory over Galz & Goals.

She opened the scoring after 10 minutes, heading in a perfect cross by Lovisa Mulunga, and with Mulunga setting up numerous chances from the right wing, more opportunities came Shikusho's way.

By halftime she had already completed her hattrick and added another after the break, while a Thomalina Adams goal made the final score 5-0.

It was Tura Magic's fourth consecutive win and they now head the log on 12 points with a huge goal difference of 30 goals, or nearly eight goals per match.

Khomas Nampol remained on their tail after thrashing Namib Daughters 12-0 on Sunday.

With Twelikondjela Amukoto and Iina Katuta providing numerous chances with their strong running down the wings, it did not take long before Nampol opened their account.

Meisietjie Muranda gave them the lead after 11 minutes while Kamunikire Tjituka made it 2-0 barely two minutes later and by half time they were already leading 4-0.

The one-way traffic continued in the second half as Nampol completed a commanding victory.

Martina Tjauha led the way with four goals, while Katuta scored two, and Muranda, Amukoto, Tjituka, Mammie Kasaona, Stella Williams and Sarafina Nakashole one goal each.

The victory maintained Khomas Nampol's unbeaten run and they are now two points behind Tura Magic in second place on the log.

The win will also give them confidence heading into their crucial top of the log clash against Tura Magic this coming Saturday.

V Power Angels are the only other unbeaten team in the league, after they beat Unam Bokkies 1-0 on Sunday.

Fauna Hamakali scored the winning goal which puts them level with Khomas Nampol on 10 points on the log.

In other matches over the weekend, Girls Football Academy and Omaheke Queens played to a 2-2 draw, while Nust Babes and Right Way FC played to a goalless draw.

Namib Daughters are fourth on the log on seven points, followed by Right Way FC (5), Girls Football Academy (4) and Galz & Goals (3).

Omaheke Queens (2), Unam Bokkies (1) and Nust Babes (1) are propping up the foot of the table.

Tura Magic striker Anna Shikusho is well ahead on the goal scoring log, having scored 10 goals from only two matches.

Her team mate Thomalina Adams and Ignacia Haoses of Namib Daughters are second on six goals each, while Memory Ngonda of Tura Magic and the Khomas Nampol pair of Martina Tjauha and Iina Katutu follow with four goals each.