South Africa: Mamelodi Sundowns, Bafana Star Charged With Assaulting His Wife

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star Andile Jali has landed himself in hot water after allegedly assaulting his wife.

Boschkop police spokesperson Yeroboam Mbatsane confirmed that the star had been charged with domestic violence and malicious damage to property.

"The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning. The accused was arrested and detained in our holding cells."

Mbatsane said the midfielder had appeared in the Hatfield Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

"When we receive the docket, we will provide further information as to what emerged during proceedings."

Jali also opened a counter case of assault against his wife.

Jali allegedly assaulted his wife Nonhle Ndala at his house in Pretoria. The Daily Sun reported that Ndala had ran out of the house, trying to get away from the soccer player, but that he caught up with her outside the house and slapped her.

The paper further claimed that Jali crashed into a neighbour's car while trying to leave his estate in Tshwane East. He apparently returned to his house after damaging the car, and was later arrested.

Source: News24