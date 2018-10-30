30 October 2018

South Africa: Kings Dealt Fresh Injury Trouble Ahead of Leinster Clash

The Kings have been dealt a double injury blow on the back of the side's spirited 34-41 defeat to the Scarlets in last Friday's PRO14 Round 7 match at Madibaz Stadium.

Loose-forward Andisa Ntsila , who did not return to the field in the second half of the match on Friday, has been ruled out of action for this week's Round 8 clash against PRO14 defending champions, Leinster.

The 24-year-old back-rower sustained a knee injury in the match, and will undergo scans this week to ascertain the extent of the injury.

Tighthead prop Luvuyo Pupuma will also be unavailable for selection this week after sustaining a shoulder injury. The 26-year-old front-rower will continue being monitored by the Kings medical team and is seeing a specialist this week.

"This week we have two new injuries - that of Andisa Ntsila, who hurt his knee, and Luvuyo Pupuma, who has a shoulder injury," confirmed team doctor Gershwin Kortje on Tuesday.

"The two players will unfortunately not be available for selection for this weekend's match against Leinster. They are undergoing the necessary scans this week in order to establish the full prognosis of their injuries."

The rest of the Kings injury list includes:

Martin Dreyer (knee)

Bobby de Wee (shoulder)

Henry "Bakkies" Brown (ankle)

Michael Willemse (shoulder)

Xandre Vos (neck)

Sarel Pretorius (foot)

Pieter Scholtz (shoulder)

Oliver Zono (knee)

Sibusiso Sithole (shoulder)

South Africa

