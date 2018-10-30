South Africa: Proteas Women Lose T20 World Cup Warm-Up in Antigua

Tammy Beaumont scored 48 runs as she helped set up England's 17-run win over South Africa in an unofficial warm-up T20 match at the Liberta Sports Club in Antigua on Monday.

The teams are both on the West Indian island for their respective pre-ICC Women's World T20 training camps before the opening match on November 9.

Beaumont's knock came off 39 deliveries as the opener put away four boundaries and a six, guiding her side to 139/8 at the end of their allotted overs after they were put in to bat first.

Captain Heather Knight (25) and Lauren Winfield (19) rounded off the innings' most notable contributions while South Africa's Sune Luus (2/27) and Shabnim Ismail (2/30) returned two wickets each.

It was another frustrating batting day for the Proteas as the top order once again struggled to fire. Opener Lizelle Lee top scored with a quick-fire, 28-ball 33 (4 fours, 2 sixes) which was followed up only by Chloe Tryon who smashed 32 runs from 25 deliveries (3 fours) at number six.

The rest of the line-up could only add single figures to the scoreboard which, coupled with wickets falling in clusters saw South Africa fall short in the end.Lindsay Smith and Anya Shrubsole were the pick of the bowlers, both returning figures of 3/14 in their four overs.

South Africa will look to correct the day's errors in their second and final unofficial warm-up match against India this Thursday (01 November).

Proteas ICC Women's World T20 Squad:

Dané van Niekerk (captain, Eastern Province), Chloe Tryon (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal) Lizelle Lee (North West), Suné Luus (Northerns), Shabnim Ismail (Gauteng), Masabata Klaas (North West), Mignon du Preez (Northerns), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province), Zintle Mali (Border), Robyn Searle (Gauteng), Tumi Sekhukhune (Easterns) Saarah Smith (Western Province), Trisha Chetty (Gauteng)

Source: Sport24