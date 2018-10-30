Kenya: Brothers Locked in 9-Year Land Row With Missionary Couple

In 2005, brothers Peter Gachuhi and Kimani Gachuhi sold a 16.65-acre parcel of land in Kitisuru, Nairobi, to a Korean couple, Jong Pyo Im and Hwa Wock Im. The couple paid Sh64 million for the land to put up the prestigious School of the Nations.

What should have been a straightforward transaction has, however, become a legal tug of war between the two parties.

CONSTRUCTION

On the land at the heart of the nine-year dispute sits the School of the Nations, owned by the Korean couple through their Evangelical Mission for Africa (EMA).

On October 2, 2009, the Gachuhi brothers wrote to EMA giving it a two-month deadline to close the school and surrender the land, but EMA obtained court orders temporarily suspending any demolitions and allowing them to continue running school setting off a legal battle that continues to date.

Before the Court of Appeal had determined whether to allow the eviction of the school, the brothers accused the couple of defying a court order stopping alteration of the prime property.

Justices Martha Koome, Hanna Okwengu and James Otieno-Odek had, in January 2016, issued an order stopping EMA from altering the disputed land, so when Peter noticed some construction on it, he and his brother sought to have the couple jailed. But the couple argued that they had only refurbished the existing structures, and hence had not altered anything.

DEVELOPMENT

The application went before a different set of judges, justices Asike Makhandia, Kathurima M'inoti and Fatuma Sichale, who held that the earlier court order was vague, making it difficult to find Korean couple guilty of contempt of court.

When the appellate court declined to jail the couple, the brothers sought to take the matter to the Supreme Court but backed down after the appellate court clarified its ruling and stopped any development on the property.

PREFABRICATED

On October 12, Justices Koome, Okwengu and Otieno-Odek delivered another ruling, at the request of the Gachuhi brothers, interpreting the existing court orders.

"We clarify the order of 29 January 2016 to the extent stated in this ruling, and reiterate that the order restrained the carrying out of any development, construction or improvement of the suit property," the judges ruled.

EMA has been running the school on a licence granted by the Gachuhis, which allowed it to put up only prefabricated buildings on the property.

REGISTERED

But the missionaries built perimeter walls, a road, and some structures.

The Korean couple had been running the International Christian Kindergarten since 1991, but wished to expand it to include primary and secondary school education.

They paid a Sh6 million deposit for the land in 2005 through EMA as they awaited City Hall's approval to subdivide it.

The subdivision and change of use process would, however, throw a spanner in the works. The land was initially registered as agricultural, but the sale deal with EMA would see it changed to educational.

PAPERWORK

The Gachuhi brothers hired Mr Gilbert Njau, a physical planner, who returned with the news that City Hall insisted on having 10 per cent of the land before it could process any paperwork.

The brothers were unwilling to bow to the demands of City Hall, which also stood its ground.

Both the Gachuhis and the Ims appealed to the Nairobi Physical Planning Liaison Committee.

MISLEADING

EMA declined to have the 10 per cent City Hall wanted hived off its 16.65 acres it had bought. But the Gachuhis argued that hiving it from their portion would alter the sale agreement.

In 2009, the Ims hired Mr David Gichohi, a planner, to help them get division approvals. By then, EMA had paid all the Sh64 million.

But the Gachuhi brothers, wrote to them on August 27, 2009, terminating the sale agreement. They asked EMA to surrender the land and collect Sh30 million immediately. They felt the approvals had been obtained using misleading information, and that they indicated that the land would be used for residential purposes, which would put them in legal trouble.

DEMOLITIONS

The brothers also argued that delays in the subdivision approvals had stressed the sale agreement and opted to call the deal off.

The Gachuhis and EMA settled on former Law Society of Kenya Chairman Joe Okwach and Mr Steven Kairu, for arbitration.

FRUSTRATION

The arbitrators sided with the brothers.

EMA appealed the decision in the High Court, where Justice Eric Ogola in 2015 held that after running the school for several years, EMA had also acquired rights that would be violated by its demolition.

"The arbitrators ignored the economic and social benefits of the school to EMA, the students, the government and the people of Kenya. ... Who was to benefit under frustration? The respondents. This, then, amounted to economic sabotage," Justice Ogola ruled.

After dismissing the arbitration award, the Gachuhi brothers moved the appellate court, where the war is now playing out.